Man charged in rape of Struthers woman

STRUTHERS — Police are investigating after a Springfield Township firefighter was charged in the rape of a woman in Struthers, 21 WFMJ-TV is reporting.

Police said 21-year-old Brian Swansiger is accused in the rape of a 19-year-old woman at her home on Sept. 4.

That woman then went to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, where staff called police about a possible sexual assault, according to police.

The victim told police she knew Swansiger from high school and matched with him on a dating app. She eventually invited Swansiger over to her house to watch a movie, according to the police report.

Police said when Swansiger came over her house, the victim told police he wanted to perform sexual acts on her, but she resisted. Swansiger persisted and pulled down her pants. He then assaulted her, sat on her bed for a few minutes and left the house, according to the police report.

A warrant was issued for Swansiger and he was arrested Friday on a charge of rape. He was released after posting bond.

Swansiger's next court hearing is scheduled for next week. Struthers detectives are still investigating.

21 WFMJ-TV has reached out to Springfield Township Fire Department for an update on Swansiger's status, but have not heard back.