Howland man suffers serious injuries in stabbing near Cortland Dairy Queen

Staff report

CORTLAND

Daniel E. Dicks, 38, of Berkshire Drive Southeast, Warren, was charged with felonious assault after authorities accused him of stabbing a Howland man Sunday night.

A not-guilty plea to felonious assault was entered for him Monday in Central District Court here, and bond of $75,000 was set. Dicks is in the Trumbull County jail.

According to police, a 58-year-old Howland man suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at 7:25 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 160 S. High St.

His injuries appeared to be serious enough that Cortland Police requested and received investigative assistance from the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police said he was still alive Monday afternoon, but that’s all the information they had on him.

A call to the St. Elizabeth public relations department was not returned.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said Dicks, the victim and two females were riding in a car when Dicks and the victim got into an argument.

They stopped the car in the Dairy Queen parking lot, where the altercation escalated, and Dicks stabbed the 58-year-old, Morris said. The females were later located and interviewed by police.

After being interviewed, Dicks was booked into the county jail.

Anyone who witnessed the fight or has video of it is asked to call Detective John Weston at 330-638-1000.