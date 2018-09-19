Mahoning, Trumbull counties seek $11M for 2019 projects

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning and Trumbull counties and several municipalities are competing for more than $11 million in Ohio Public Works Commission grant and loan funding for infrastructure projects in 2019.

Forty-five entities outlined those projects before the commission’s locally led District 6 Public Works Integrating Committee today at the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments offices.

Officials presented 57 projects with a total cost of about $39.3 million now under review for the 2019 funding cycle, said Ed Davis, Eastgate transportation asset manager.

