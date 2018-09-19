Local displaced workers eligible for benefits program

WARREN — Some displaced Mahoning Valley workers are eligible to enroll in a federal program that would assist with their health-care costs.

Representatives of Cone Retiree Healthcare Group will be at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall at 11 a.m. Wednesday to present information about the Health Coverage Tax Credit, which pays 72.5 percent of qualified health-insurance premiums for eligible individuals and their families.

Mayor Doug Franklin and Dave Green, UAW Local 1112 president, today encouraged local residents, regardless of whether they are union members, to stop by and get information about the program. It is open to individuals who are laid off from Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA)-certified companies and who are TAA-certified themselves.

Workers affected by layoffs at the General Motors Lordstown plant could be eligible to take advantage of the program.

