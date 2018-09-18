Kent State grad says gun rally will now be open-carry walk
Associated Press
KENT, Ohio (AP) — A Kent State University graduate who has caused a stir in her defense of gun rights says a planned open-carry rally on the northeast Ohio school's campus is off because of security costs.
Kaitlin Bennett says she's instead organizing an open-carry walk later this month.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports Bennett said Monday the rally sponsored by the student group Liberty Hangout was canceled after the university required $14,000 for security and other costs. The school said last week that Liberty Hangout could hold a gun-rights rally Sept. 29 but people wouldn't be allowed to carry guns.
Bennett drew attention in May when she posted photos of herself on Kent State's campus with a rifle slung over her shoulder and the words "Come and take it" on her mortar board.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
