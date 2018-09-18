Internet of Things workshops set for students, businesses

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University, the Youngstown Business Incubator and Cisco are offering free workshops this month to introduce college students, local entrepreneurs and business/industry partners to the Internet of Things (IoT).

The first workshop will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. today and again Sept. 26 in the Ohio Room in Kilcawley Center on campus. The free workshop focuses on integrating IoT into a business and some possible implementation techniques, along with reasons why individuals should consider using IoT in their business.

Participants should register online at oh-iot.com/events/.

IoT is the concept of connecting any device to the Internet, from coffee makers and washing machines and jet engines to lamps, cars and heart monitors.

For information, contact YBI Program Associate Rebecca Jeren at rjeren@ybi.org.

Stores to help raise funds for relief effort in Carolinas

YOUNGSTOWN

Walmart and Sam’s Club have launched a customer campaign to assist communities through the Walmart 2018 Hurricane Relief Fund at Foundation for the Carolinas.

Customers can donate at Walmart and Sam’s Club registers or on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com.

For each $1 donated from now until Saturday, Walmart pledged to contribute $2, up to a maximum of $5 million, to fund efforts to prepare for, respond to and recover from Hurricane Florence and any other hurricanes that impact the U.S. and its territories this year; and to support organizations helping with local relief efforts, including shelter, food, comfort and emergency assistance for those in need.

Walmart’s matching commitment is in addition to $500,000 of in-kind donations it has already committed for immediate relief.

Kim embraces Moon at start of Korean summit

PYONGYANG, North Korea

A smiling Kim Jong Un embraced South Korean President Moon Jae-in upon his arrival today in Pyongyang for their third summit, as thousands of North Koreans holding flower bouquets waved national and unification flags and an honor guard quick-marched into tight lines.

Amid the pomp and smiles, Moon will be looking to settle some lofty goals, including resolving deadlocked nuclear diplomacy, easing a military standoff and promoting peace on a peninsula many feared was close to war last year.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.830.04

Aqua America, 2.34 37.83 -0.19

Avalon Holdings,3.85-0.16

Chemical Bank, 2.3754.77-0.71

Community Health Sys, 3.27-0.03

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8024.50-1.25

Farmers Nat., 1.7515.20 -0.20

First Energy, 3.91 37.930.10

Fifth/Third, 2.4228.72-0.30

First Niles Financial, 2.119.25-0.11

FNB Corp., 3.5513.22-0.05

General Motors, 4.0435.020.39

General Electric, 3.7712.700.02

Huntington Bank, 3.45 15.65-0.01

JP Morgan Chase, 2.74113.840.34

Key Corp, 3.2019.86-0.08

Macy’s, 4.17 35.16-1.11

Parker Hannifin, 1.74187.510.36

PNC, 2.61139.73-0.67

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.46183.470.97

Stoneridge 28.54 0.11

United Comm. Fin., 2.69 10.08-0.13

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.