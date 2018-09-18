Harlem Globetrotters return to Covelli Centre Jan. 11


September 18, 2018 at 11:25a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Covelli Centre on Jan. 11.

Tickets are $30, $36, $43, $53, $68 and $88 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

A ticket presale will take place online only from 10 a.m. Sept. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2. Use the password “Amazing.”

