Harlem Globetrotters return to Covelli Centre Jan. 11
YOUNGSTOWN — The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Covelli Centre on Jan. 11.
Tickets are $30, $36, $43, $53, $68 and $88 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.
A ticket presale will take place online only from 10 a.m. Sept. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 2. Use the password “Amazing.”
More like this from vindy.com
- October 17, 2016 9:52 a.m.
Globetrotters will return to Covelli Centre
- December 11, 2017 10:51 a.m.
Globetrotters will return to Covelli Centre
- November 4, 2016 11:05 a.m.
Pro Bull Riders will return to Covelli Centre
- October 30, 2017 10:12 a.m.
Bull riders returning to Covelli Centre
- January 18, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Harlem Globetrotters return to Covelli Centre Hoops, humor and history
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.