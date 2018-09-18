Endangering charges

BOARDMAN

An anonymous caller reported to police that individuals “were smoking weed” with their children in the car at Texas Roadhouse on Friday evening, according to police reports.

When police arrived, Donnisha Harris and Brandon Clinkscale, both 26 and of Youngstown, were in the car with two children, age 5 and 4.

In their search of the car, police discovered a marijuana cigarette, a small bag of suspected marijuana and a bag of pills that were within reach of the children.

Police also learned Clinkscale had several open suspensions, including three citations for driving under suspension and a citation for drug possession. He was arrested on charges of endangering children and drug abuse and cited for driving under suspension.

Harris also had previous charges, including wrongful entrustment and drug possession. She was arrested on charges of endangering children, tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Both posted bond and are scheduled to appear for arraignment today in Mahoning County Area Court.

YSU ranks seventh

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University ranks seventh in the nation in a recent list of the 100 Most Affordable Colleges and Universities.

The list was developed by College Consensus, an independent online resource dedicated to helping students find the right college.

College Consensus combines the results of all the most reputable college ranking publishers and thousands of real student reviews from around the web to provide an accurate and comprehensive ranking of a school’s reputation and quality.

The College Consensus ranking reflects YSU’s ongoing efforts to help curb the rising costs of higher education. In December, the university announced the Penguin Tuition Promise, which provides all first-time undergraduate students the certainty that tuition will remain the same for four years as they pursue their degrees.

Search for suspect

AUSTINTOWN

Police are searching for a Youngstown man accused of attacking his girlfriend and dragging her son down a flight of stairs during an argument. Police responded Sunday morning to the Compass West Estates apartments after a 911 call in which the woman claimed she was being assaulted by her boyfriend of one year before the call cut off.

The woman said she had been arguing with the man about several small children for whom she was caring.

She claimed the man struck her in the head with his hands, pushed her to the ground and pulled her hair. She said the man also dragged her son down a flight of carpeted stairs. Neither had visible injuries, according to police.

The police report says the man took the woman’s cellphone when she called authorities and took it with him when he fled the scene.

Workers go on strike

AUSTINTOWN

Workers from the Cubbison Co. on Victoria Road went on strike Monday. The company specializes in printed electronics.

An official says unfair labor practices by the attorney of the company is the reason for the strike. Their contract expired in December, and they say they’re ready to negotiate and get back to work, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Meet the Employers

YOUNGSTOWN

Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University will host the semiannual WCBA Meet the Employers Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the atrium of Williamson Hall on the YSU campus. There will be 70 employers attending the event, which provides business students with an opportunity to network with employers one-on-one to discuss their organizations. Employers interested in recruiting WCBA students should call 330-941-3660.

Threat charges

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a man Saturday night on Euclid Boulevard after officers said he threatened to shoot his girlfriend.

The victim told police Sean Riley, 47, of Boardman, came home extremely intoxicated and started an argument with her. When the victim asked Riley to move out of the residence, he threatened to shoot her.

The victim ran outside and saw Riley enter the room where he keeps his handgun. She told officers she then hid in bushes and called the police.

Officers located an unloaded handgun in the residence. Riley faces charges of making domestic-violence threats, illegal possession of a weapon and obstructing official business. He is scheduled for an arraignment today in Mahoning County Area Court.

Yes on Issue 1

EAST LIVERPOOL

The Yes on Issue 1 campaign will have town halls around the state, including in East Liverpool, to give Ohioans a chance to share their personal stories about dealing with the opioid crisis in their communities and to learn more about the issue on November’s ballot. The first of a series of town halls will be at 6 p.m. today at the East Liverpool Area Community and Learning Center at 110 Maine Blvd. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sentenced in drug case

WARREN

A former Canton pharmacist who lost her license was sentenced to five years’ probation in court Monday after previously pleading guilty to allegations she smuggled drugs into the Trumbull Correctional Institute in Leavittsburg.

Jacklyn Cropper, 40, pleaded guilty in court in early August to charges of illegally conveying drugs into a detention facility, drug trafficking, and illegal possession of drug documents, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Cropper was indicted last year after investigators alleged she smuggled Suboxone and Oxycontin into TCI several times from January through November 2015.

Strike authorization

WARREN

Employees of a Warren manufacturer voted Monday to decide if they want to give their union leadership the power to call a strike if that’s what they think is needed to obtain a new contract. The results were not known by press time Monday night.

Workers for ArcelorMittal plants, including 145 at the Warren coke-making plant, have been working under a contract extension ever since the contract with the United Steelworkers union expired Sept. 1, according to a report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 1375 were called to their union hall in the city to take a strike authorization vote. Union leaders claim the company plans to cut costs at the expense of workers and retirees.