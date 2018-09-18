Canfield coach suspended after unspecified accusation
CANFIELD — Canfield Local School District administrators have placed one of the district’s coaches on administrative leave following an unspecified accusation.
Administrators learned of the accusation Sept. 12, according to a release sent today by the district. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The coach, whose name and school assignment have not been released, is a part-time, limited contract district employee. That person is not allowed contact “with students or the school,” the release states.
“We are fully cooperating with local authorities and will assist in the investigation if called upon,” Superintendent Alex Geordan said in statement. “I assure you that the Canfield Local School District administration acted quickly and decisively to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. That is, and will always be our primary concern.”
District representatives declined to comment further this morning.
