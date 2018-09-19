Businesses unite for Shop Liberty Day

LIBERTY — The impact of this week’s closure of Northside Regional Medical Center will go beyond the nearly 500 job losses.

Local businesses say they, too, will feel the effects of losing business from patients and their visitors who eat and shop in the area surrounding the Gypsy Lane facility.

Now, those businesses are coming together to raise awareness about the issue and let the community know they’re not going anywhere. Numerous township businesses will offer deals on Thursday for Shop Liberty Day.

“We realized that the closure was going to have an effect upon Liberty and especially the Belmont Avenue corridor,” said Jack Kravitz, who helped organize the event and owns Kravitz Deli, which has a location on Belmont.

“We wanted to do something as a merchants’ response to say, ‘Hey, we’re still here. We’re still going. There’s still life on Belmont Avenue.’”

