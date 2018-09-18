Blitz Live Polls — Cast your vote on the Blitz Live Week 4 polls

The weekly Blitz Live polls are up, and you get your chance to salute last Friday's top football performances.

Click here to go to the polls at the bottom of the page.

==

GAMES

East 27, Niles 12: Golden Bears rally from 9-0 deficit behind QB Zane Cylar.

Liberty 47, Brookfield 27: Leopards rally from a 14-0 deficit behind QB Migel Burgess.

Warren Harding 49, Austintown Fitch 14: Raiders dominate against previously unbeaten Falcons.

Boardman 21, McDowell 7: Spartans bounce back from their first loss.

==

PLAYERS

Kay'Ron Adams, RB, Warren Harding: 26 carries for 191 yards, TD runs of 2, 27, 13 and 14 yards in a 49-14 win over Austintown Fitch.

Migel Burgess, QB, Liberty: 20 carries for 78 yards and TD runs of 2 and 25 yards, 6 of 8 passing for 84 yards, including TD passes of 16 and 22 yards to Kamron Thomas. Also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD and an interception 37 yards for a TD in a 47-27 win over Brookfield.

Zane Cylar, QB, East: 16 carries, 87 yards and TD runs of 1 and 15 yards, 9 of 13 passing for 255 yards, including a 65-yard TD to Leland Love and a 28-yard TD pass to Marquan Herron in a 27-12 win over Niles

Dylan Huff, QB, Crestview: 11 carries for 269 yards, TD runs of 5, 59, 30, 34 and 60 yards in a 63-21 win over Warren JFK. Also passed for 33 yards and a TD.