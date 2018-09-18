Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport awarded $536,000 FAA grant

Staff report

VIENNA

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport is slated to receive a $536,460 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will fund several projects.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s office announced the grant award in a news release Monday.

“When we invest in our infrastructures, we are investing in our economy and our community. This grant is great news for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport,” said Ryan, of Howland, D-13th. “This much-needed funding will help repair key portions at [the airport] and ensure that operations continue to run efficiently and safely for everyone who works and travels through the airport.

The grant will fund several projects, including pavement repairs, replacement of path indicators and installation of new airfield guidance signs.

“This is much-needed work at the airport that will benefit not only our general air traffic but will assist the military flights out [of] the Youngstown Air Reserve Station,” said John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, the agency that operates the airport.