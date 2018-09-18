Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport awarded $536,000 FAA grant
Staff report
VIENNA
The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport is slated to receive a $536,460 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that will fund several projects.
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s office announced the grant award in a news release Monday.
“When we invest in our infrastructures, we are investing in our economy and our community. This grant is great news for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport,” said Ryan, of Howland, D-13th. “This much-needed funding will help repair key portions at [the airport] and ensure that operations continue to run efficiently and safely for everyone who works and travels through the airport.
The grant will fund several projects, including pavement repairs, replacement of path indicators and installation of new airfield guidance signs.
“This is much-needed work at the airport that will benefit not only our general air traffic but will assist the military flights out [of] the Youngstown Air Reserve Station,” said John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, the agency that operates the airport.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 17, 2018 12:08 p.m.
Ryan announces $536K airport grant
- September 16, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Air Force commander counting on continued stability from its "twin"
- September 16, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport experiences turbulence
- March 30, 2018 12:04 a.m.
Port authority advised not to sell building to non-aviation company
- April 9, 2017 midnight
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.