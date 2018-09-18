Agenda Wednesday
Austintown school board, 3 p.m. work session; 5 p.m. regular session, Austintown Middle School, 900-1104 S. Raccoon Road.
Brookfield school board, 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road.
Canfield City Council, 5:30 p.m., city hall, 104 Lisbon St.
Craig Beach Village Judicial Committee, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.
Crestview school board Vision 2020 Levy Meeting, 6 p.m., high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.
Lowellville school board, 7 p.m., library/media center, 52 Rocket Place.
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments Governing Board, 7 a.m., Mahoning County Educational Service Center, 7320 N. Palmyra Road, Canfield.
Mathews school board, 6 p.m., executive session, immediately followed by 7 p.m. regular meeting, high-school cafeteria, 4429 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna.
McDonald Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, community center, 500 Ohio Ave., McDonald.
Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus room 11, municipal building, 6 Elm St., Struthers.
Trumbull County Senior Advisory Board, 3 p.m., 2931-A Youngstown Road, Warren.
Village of Lowellville ordinance meeting, 7 p.m., city hall, 140 E. Liberty St., Lowellville.
Youngstown City Council, 4:45 p.m., finance committee, followed by 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, sixth floor, city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
