Accused rapist's bond increased to $5M
RAVENNA — An alleged serial rapist on Monday pleaded not guilty in Portage County court to 14 felony counts including rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
A judge also hiked the bond for Shawn Wendling, 37, of Hillsville Pa., from $1 million to $5 million, court officials said.
Wendling is suspected of raping two separate women along Berlin Lake Trail in June and August. DNA evidence linked Wendling to those attacks as well as another rape reported in Poland Township Park and two other incidents in Stark County.
Wendling is due back in court next month.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 11, 2018 midnight
Suspected serial rapist held on $1 million bond
- September 10, 2018 2:41 p.m.
$1M bond set for man accused of rapes at Berlin Lake
- September 15, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Suspect in Poland jogger attack indicted in Portage County
- September 13, 2018 4:18 p.m.
Mahoning grand jury indicts serial rapist, man charged with stabbing daughter
- September 14, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Wendling indicted again on 14 rape, kidnapping counts, jailed on $1M bond
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.