Accused rapist's bond increased to $5M


September 18, 2018 at 11:20a.m.

RAVENNA — An alleged serial rapist on Monday pleaded not guilty in Portage County court to 14 felony counts including rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

A judge also hiked the bond for Shawn Wendling, 37, of Hillsville Pa., from $1 million to $5 million, court officials said.

Wendling is suspected of raping two separate women along Berlin Lake Trail in June and August. DNA evidence linked Wendling to those attacks as well as another rape reported in Poland Township Park and two other incidents in Stark County.

Wendling is due back in court next month.

