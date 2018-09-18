UPDATE | Poland man killed in Brookfield Township

BROOKFIELD — A Poland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a flat-bed truck and a pickup truck that occurred about 3:04 p.m. on state Route 7 south of Cherry Street in the township.

Thomas Stefek Jr., 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was southbound on Route 7 when he went left of center and struck the left side of the pickup driven by Lawrence Gerdy, 79, of Hermitage, Pa. Stefek continued on and hit a utility pole, reported Lt. Brian M. Vail of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

Gerdy was not injured.

The roadway was shut down for some time while debris from the crash was cleaned up. Personnel of the Brookfield police and fire departments and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. The crash remains under investigation, Vail said.

