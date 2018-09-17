YPD gets $39K traffic grant

YOUNGSTOWN — The city police department has received a traffic grant of about $39,000 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office for fiscal year 2019.

The funds come to the state from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” said police Chief Robin Lees.

The funds will be used to focus on youth driver safety, motorcycle safety, impaired driving and seat belt use.