Youngstown man arrested on warrants

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man wanted on warrants for misdemeanor assault and felonious assault was arrested about 7:10 p.m. Saturday in an East Side parking lot.

Reports said Kadamein Butler, 22, was spotted by an officer on patrol and he was taken into custody in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Victor Avenue.

Butler is wanted for an attack in March where he threw a brick and hit a man in the head and another in July, where he pulled a hatchet and threatened to harm the same victim.

He is also a suspect in a domestic violence complaint filed over the weekend. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.