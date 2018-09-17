BREAKING: Browns send Gordon to Pats

Youngstown man arrested on warrants


September 17, 2018 at 12:19p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown man wanted on warrants for misdemeanor assault and felonious assault was arrested about 7:10 p.m. Saturday in an East Side parking lot.

Reports said Kadamein Butler, 22, was spotted by an officer on patrol and he was taken into custody in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Victor Avenue.

Butler is wanted for an attack in March where he threw a brick and hit a man in the head and another in July, where he pulled a hatchet and threatened to harm the same victim.

He is also a suspect in a domestic violence complaint filed over the weekend. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000