'Yes on Issue 1' campaign plans Liverpool event Tuesday

EAST LIVERPOOL — The Yes on Issue 1 campaign will have town halls around the state, including in East Liverpool, to give Ohioans a chance to share their personal stories about dealing with the opioid crisis in their communities and to learn more about the issue on November’s ballot.

“Ohio voters are poised to reform the current system that spends far too little on treatment and way too much on incarceration. We are going to give the people of Ohio, the same voters who signed the petition to put Issue 1 on the ballot, a platform to talk about their experiences, their needs, and their solutions to fighting the opioid crisis,” said Dennis Willard, spokesman for the Yes on Issue 1 campaign.

The first of a series of town halls will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the East Liverpool Area Community and Learning Center at 110 Maine Blvd. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“The people and the families of East Liverpool have been hard hit by the opioid epidemic and they need someone to listen to them and explain how a vote on Issue 1 will shift $100 million a year in spending on our state prisons back into communities like theirs so we can address addiction with programs and treatment,” Willard said.