Wyo. county pulls funds as bank alters fossil fuel stance

GREEN RIVER, Wyo.

A county in Wyoming is withdrawing funds from a national bank to protest its policy change concerning the financing of some coal, oil and natural-gas projects.

San Francisco-based Bank of the West recently announced the change that has stoked anger in the Rocky Mountain region, where fossil fuels are an important part of the economy.

Bank officials say they don’t oppose the fossil fuels industry but advocate for its transition to renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

Time Magazine sold for $190M to couple

WASHINGTON

Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp. to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the iconic news magazine is being sold for $190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.

The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc.

Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc. publications up for sale in March. Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications – Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated – are continuing.

Daniels’ attorney to visit SW Ohio

CINCINNATI

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is coming to the Cincinnati area.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Avenatti will stop to speak at the Hamilton County Democrats fall fundraiser Oct. 5 in Evendale.

Avenatti has made previous stops across the country as part of his potential bid for president as a Democrat in 2020.

Avenatti is representing Daniels as she sues to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election. She claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, which the Republican president denies.

Palestinian kills US-born activist

JERUSALEM

A Palestinian assailant Sunday fatally stabbed an Israeli settler outside a busy mall in the West Bank.

The victim was identified as Ari Fuld, a U.S.-born activist who was well-known in that area’s settler community and an outspoken Israel advocate on social media platforms.

The military said the attacker arrived at the mall near a major junction in the southern West Bank, close to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, and stabbed the Fuld before fleeing.

Video footage showed Fuld giving chase and firing at his assailant before collapsing. Other civilians shot the attacker, whom Israeli media identified as a 17-year-old from a nearby Palestinian village.

Ethnic-based attacks erupt in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Government officials and residents said overnight ethnic-based attacks in the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, have killed several people and caused hundreds to flee their homes.

“Several lives were lost and properties damaged due to this attack,” head of the Oromia Police Commission, Alemayehu Ejigu, told the state broadcaster ETV on Sunday. He said 70 suspects have been arrested.

Police said the attacks started late Saturday afternoon in the Burayu and Ashewa Meda areas just outside of the capital. They did not say what prompted the violence.

Associated Press