Woman faces charges after dog repellent used to repel man

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 61-year-old woman was booked into the Mahoning County jail on an assault for spraying a man in the face with dog repellent

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Bonnie Brae Avenue for a fight call and found a man writhing on the ground with orange marks around his eyes and shirt like he had just been sprayed by chemical spray. Reports said he was arguing with Yvonne Hall, 61, who lives on the street, when she started punching him then sprayed him in the face.

Hall told police she sprayed him with “vinegar and water” but police found a bottle marked dog repellent that looked like it had just been used.

Hall was taken to the jail, then St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where she was treated for a broken wrist before being returned to the jail. Reports said she told police then she was also pushed down twice.