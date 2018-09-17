Wean Foundation had a busy third quarter

Staff report

WARREN

The Raymond John Wean Foundation during the year’s third quarter made community investment awards, continued resident engagement in the Mahoning Valley and expanded its staff.

The Economic Action Group was awarded funding in support of its commercial property revitalization work. EAG’s mission is to provide equitable access to economic support services for public, private and nonprofit stakeholders to continue revitalization and investment in downtown Youngstown.

This fall marks the 10-year anniversary of the foundation’s resident-driven Neighborhood SUCCESS Grants Program. Developed to improve the quality of life in Warren and Youngstown neighborhoods, grants of $500 to $5,000 have been made to 485 resident-led projects representing a decade of investment totaling more than $1.6 million.

“Becoming a viable and credible resource to the community goes beyond grant disbursements. It’s evident that the credit goes to our neighborhood leadership,” said Wean Foundation President Jennifer Roller. “The program’s grantees represent 236 organizations developing resident leadership, promoting collaboration and building upon existing community resources.”

Additionally, the foundation’s Emerging Leaders Program launched its 2018 sessions with an opening retreat this past weekend.

This class of emerging community leaders will participate in a three-month program designed to cultivate leadership and foster radical imagination, building their capacity for realized change. Participants represent a broad range of Mahoning Valley organizations, including The Links Inc., Trumbull County Land Bank, United Returning Citizens, Youngstown Areas Goodwill Industries and Inspiring Minds Warren.

The foundation also announced a new staff addition: Tiara Williams. Serving as program associate, Williams joins the foundation after working most recently with Inspiring Minds Youngstown.

Her focus will be supporting the health and vitality of the foundation’s capacity building initiatives, its various grant programs and administration.

The foundation has assets in excess of $80 million and distributes about $2.3 million in support every year.