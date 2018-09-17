Warren man suffers serious injuries in Cortland stabbing

CORTLAND — A Warren man, 58, suffered serious injuries from being stabbed at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping plaza at 160 S. High St.

The man’s injuries appeared to be serious enough that Cortland Police requested and received assistance from the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force in the investigation.

Charged in the stabbing is Daniel E. Dicks, 38, of Berkshire Drive Southeast in Warren. A not guilty plea to felonious assault was entered for him today in Central District Court here, and bond of $75,000 was set.

Cortland Police Chief David Morris said Dicks and three others were riding in a car when Dicks and the victim got into an altercation.

They stopped the car in the Dairy Queen parking lot, where the altercation escalated, and the victim was stabbed.

Dicks was booked into the Trumbull County jail at 12:12 a.m. today.