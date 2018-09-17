Warren man died in late-night motorcycle-car crash
WARREN — A city man died in a 12:19 a.m. Saturday motorcycle-car accident on North Park Avenue.
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office and Warren Police Department today confirmed that Eric M. Campana, 26, of Harrison Street Northeast died in the crash.
A police report says Campana was northbound on North Park on a 1994 Kawasaki behind a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a Peace Avenue Northwest woman. She was attempting to turn left onto Douglas Street Northwest.
Campana was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to pass the Traverse, hitting it on the driver's side and continuing north past the Traverse. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
Campana died at 1;40 a.m. Saturday in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Dr. David Keep, forensic pathologist from Lake County who handles cases part-time for the Trumbull County Coroner's Office, conducted an autopsy conducted an autopsy.
Campana's cause and manner of death are pending further studies, the coroner's office said.
