Vote for high school football's best games, players of Week 4. Click here

The best games and players for Week 4 of high school football have been selected by the Vindy staff.
You finish it off by picking the best.
==
Games:
Warren Harding 49, Austintown Fitch 14: Raiders dominate against previously unbeaten Falcons.
Boardman 21, McDowell 7: Spartans bounce back from their first loss.
East 27, Niles 12: Golden Bears rally from 9-0 deficit behind QB Zane Cylar.
Liberty 47, Brookfield 27: Leopards rally from a 14-0 deficit behind QB Migel Burgess.
==
Players:
Kay'Ron Adams, RB, Warren Harding: 26 carries for 191 yards, TD runs of 2, 27, 13 and 14 yards in a 49-14 win over Austintown Fitch.
Dylan Huff, QB, Crestview: 11 carries for 269 yards, TD runs of 5, 59, 30, 34 and 60 yards in a 63-21 win over Warren JFK. Also passed for 33 yards and a TD.
Zane Cylar, QB, East: 16 carries, 87 yards and TD runs of 1 and 15 yards, 9 of 13 passing for 255 yards, including a 65-yard TD to Leland Love and a 28-yard TD pass to Marquan Herron in a 27-12 win over Niles
Migel Burgess, QB, Liberty: 20 carries for 78 yards and TD runs of 2 and 25 yards, 6 of 8 passing for 84 yards, including TD passes of 16 and 22 yards to Kamron Thomas. Also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD and an interception 37 yards for a TD in a 47-27 win over Brookfield.
==
Some more cool Blitz links from Week 4:
• Tamron Smith interview from The Houck Agency. Cool tales of YSU and high school play in the Valley.
• Cardinal Mooney v SVSM photo gallery.
