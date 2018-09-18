Vote for high school football's best games, players of Week 4. Click here

The best games and players for Week 4 of high school football have been selected by the Vindy staff.

You finish it off by picking the best.

The polls can be found at the bottom of this page: Blitz Home

==

Games:

Warren Harding 49, Austintown Fitch 14: Raiders dominate against previously unbeaten Falcons.

Boardman 21, McDowell 7: Spartans bounce back from their first loss.

East 27, Niles 12: Golden Bears rally from 9-0 deficit behind QB Zane Cylar.

Liberty 47, Brookfield 27: Leopards rally from a 14-0 deficit behind QB Migel Burgess.

==

Players:

Kay'Ron Adams, RB, Warren Harding: 26 carries for 191 yards, TD runs of 2, 27, 13 and 14 yards in a 49-14 win over Austintown Fitch.

Dylan Huff, QB, Crestview: 11 carries for 269 yards, TD runs of 5, 59, 30, 34 and 60 yards in a 63-21 win over Warren JFK. Also passed for 33 yards and a TD.

Zane Cylar, QB, East: 16 carries, 87 yards and TD runs of 1 and 15 yards, 9 of 13 passing for 255 yards, including a 65-yard TD to Leland Love and a 28-yard TD pass to Marquan Herron in a 27-12 win over Niles

Migel Burgess, QB, Liberty: 20 carries for 78 yards and TD runs of 2 and 25 yards, 6 of 8 passing for 84 yards, including TD passes of 16 and 22 yards to Kamron Thomas. Also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD and an interception 37 yards for a TD in a 47-27 win over Brookfield.

==

Some more cool Blitz links from Week 4:

• Tamron Smith interview from The Houck Agency. Cool tales of YSU and high school play in the Valley.

• Niles v East photo gallery.

• Cardinal Mooney v SVSM photo gallery.

• Harding v Fitch football photo gallery.