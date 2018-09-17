TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

David J. Miller Jr., 24, of Middlefield, and Susan L. Miller, 20, of same.

Steven A. Miller, 25, of West Farmington, and Rachel E. Miller, 21, of Middlefield.

Daniel R. Mullet, 21, of Middlefield, and Leah M. Bricker, 23, of Orwell.

George E. Walchak, 44, of Warren, and Cynthia R. Ellis, 38, of South Dayton.

Roy D. Barnett, 66, of Youngstown, and Cynthia L. Stone, 61, of Columbiana.

Michael P. Bresnahan, 56, of Hubbard, and Laurie J. Smith, 56, of same.

Jon A. Stockdale, 65, of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Marlene Fiscus, 55, of Warren.

Krista L. Serbin,25, of Warren, and Rodney A. Skeen, 52, of same.

Hunter R. Miller, 24, of Niles, and Corey A. Wilson, 27, of same.

Fady A. Husein, 35, of Dearborn, Mich., and Ashjan R. Ottallah, 26, of Youngstown.

Evan K. Saffle,20, of Warren, and Melanie C. Engle, 20, of same.

Stevie L. Barrass, 28, of Warren, and Michael J. Sanders, 31, of same.

Robert P. Dohallow, 33, of Hubbard, and Michelle M. Heydle, 28, of same.

Jason R. Smith, 37, of Warren, and Amy A. Peddicord, 39, of same.

Joshua N. Foster, 29, of West Middlesex, and Valerie J. Baldelli, 29, of same.

Danielle M. Scarnati, 40, of Niles, and James R. Amburgey, 37, of same.

Brittainy K. White, 24, of Bristolville, and Tyler J. Duncan, 25, of Southington.

Laura A. White, 29, of Falls Church, Va., and Ebony V. Eka, 43, of same.

Justin M. Perry, 28, of Warren, and Christina E. Vanorman, 24, of same.

Frank A. Schubert, 45, of Girard, and Rebecca L. Lewis, 44, of same.

Courtney L. Marsh, 37, of Niles, and Antuon S. Gardner, 31, of same.

Nicole G. Petrosky, 43, of Warren, and Shane M. Fonderlin, 43, of same.

Eric T. Mach, 27, of Warren, and Melina M. McCafferty, 27, of same.

Laurissa J. Kuhen, 50, of Warren, and Lesley Michelson, 47, of same.

Kellina A. Brakeman, 25, of Hubbard, and Frederick W. Sinz, 32, of Lowellville.

Codi N. Letcher, 29, of Kinsman, and Darren E. Fraley, 28, of same.

Andrew P. Boise, 43, of Warren, and Julia E. Farnsworth, 23, of same.

Adam J. M. Dempsey, 31, of Niles, and Breanna L. Pauley, 25, of same.

Michael S,. Tucker, 30, of Leavittsburg, and Bethany L. Lobdell, 30, of Gun Burnie, Md.

Joshua M. B. Kerr, 25, of Hubbard, and Stacy G. Rubinic, 25, of same.

Christopher J. Mealy, 34, address confidential, and Chelsea M. Bauer, 34, address confidential.

Mark A. Bennett, 49, of Leavittsburg, and Chelsea A. Bennett, 55, of same.

Jessica A. Jewell, 30, of Cortland, and Brian R. Darby, 33, of same.

Brent R. Baisch, 41, of Hubbard, and Ward M. Bodnar, 44, of same.

Richard A. Holzhauser, 44, of Girard, and Charlotte A. Traenkle, 44, of same.

Brian G. Borawiec, 48, address confidential, and Jennifer A. Borawiec, 48, address confidential.

Christopher R. McFarland, 39, of Newton Falls, and Yvonne G. Korhan, 26, of same.

Wayne A. Mitchell Jr., 48, of Hubbard, and Casondra A. Williams, 32, of same.

Robert A. Becker, 28, of Warren, and Brittany A. Kratochvil, 28, of same.

Patrick L. Custer, 20, of Warren, and Jazlyn R. Myers, 19, of same.

Zachary J. Stebbins, 39, of Angleton, Texas, and Laura M. Roby, 33, of Niles.

Destiny J. Alicea, 26, of McDonald, and Joseph D. Merwin, 33, of same.

Samantha N. Fink, 27, of Warren, and Stanley C. Starkey III, 30, of same.

Caitlin A. Gilger, 25, of Warren, and Larry J. McWreath Jr., 31, of same.

Derrick L. Thomas, 48, address confidential, and Rhonda S. Parker, of Girard.

Keith L. Doyle, 58, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Theresa J. Balmer, 53, of same.

Christopher J. Sikora, 34, of Warren, and Maureen A. Zamarelli, 44, of same.

Brian A. Bellus, 34, of Warren, and Whitney A. Stazen, 40, of same.

Aaron X. Gilger, 19, of Warren, and Amanda M. Fredenburg, 30, of Vienna.

Nicholas R. Perich Jr., 55, of Warren, and Brianna A. Sharp, 54, of same.

Trintess H. Huffman Jr., 27, of Youngstown, and Brittany L. Swank, 27, of same.

Jonathan J. Chachko, 28, of West Farmington, and Allison N. Lemasters, 25, of same.

Alexis K. Xenakis, 25 of Girard, and Jacob D. Carpenter, 25, address confidential.

Timothy L. Hopkins, 47, of Warren, and Desire D. Mayo, 35, of same.

Scott A. Shaffer, 53, of Niles, and Teresa C. Witherow, 51, of same.

Daniel F. Hazen, 33, of Girard, and Julie C. O’Neill, 27, of same.

Joshua M. Lesick, 24, of Freedom, Pa., and Krystal J. Drenski, 26, of Cortland.

Michael L. Lauer, 39, of Cortland, and Heather R. Collins, 38, of same.

Lee M. Wolfson, 57, of Warren, and Martha A. Popovic, 56, of same.

Sean L. Unger, 35, of Warren, and Tricia M. Mark, 31, of same.

Zachery A. Rounds, 23, of Hubbard, and Jenna M. Madeline, 24, of same.

Samantha R. Davis, 25, of Niles, and Anthony M. Gibson, 25, of same.

Desiree L. Murphy, 34, of McDonald, and Shane M. J. Tomlin, 37, of same.

Stephen M. Reider, 28, of Mineral Ridge, and Jami L. Orahood, 28, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Kassandra A. Tsantes and Alexandros S. Tsantes.

Nathan J. Engdahl and Valerie A. Engdahl.

Kevin D. Johnson and Sarah Ashcroft Johnson.

Teresa M. Deal and Theodore M. Deal Jr.

Terra H. Mandel and Steven C. Mandel.

Jacklyn M. Kren and Robert A. Kren.

Fritz Birkhimer and Kathy Birkhimer.

Mary Ann DeLung and Eric DeLung.

Divorces Asked

Tanya A. Pursell v. Eugene F. Pursell.

Barbara Convertito v. Anthony Convertito.

Briana Postlethwait v. Eric S. Postlethwait.

Tina M. Yeager v. David C. Yeager.

Docket

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. v. Luke H. Kessel, foreclosure.

Ohio Valley Bank Co. v. William C. Walker, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Michael G. Gearhart, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. David Ovesny, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Denise Robinson, foreclosure.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Cher C. Bell, foreclosure.

Bonita Bock v. Erie Insurance Co., other civil.

Discover Bank v. Jaspar Efaw, other civil.

American Express National Bank v. Lillian DeFrance, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Donald Ash, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Latrese Norman, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Denise Fuller, other civil.

Antwan J. Davis v. Cody H. Conley, other civil.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Shanon Maple, other civil.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Midea America Corp., other civil.

Mariner Finance LLC v. Shannon Walters, other civil.

Cafaro Northwest Partnership v. Tut Unlimited LLC, other civil.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Sears Roebuck and Co., other civil.

Discover Bank v. Judith A. O’Malley, other civil.

Estate of Douglas Wise v. Steward Trumbull Hospital, other civil.

Rochelle Hedrick v. Eugene Vitvitsky, MD, other torts.

David L. Novotny v. Progressive Insurance, other torts.

Stephanie Ratcliffe v. Ethan Best, other torts.

Michael J. Kelley v. Robert Hannon, other torts.

Erin L. Diacin v. Emil Tomassi, other torts.

Alexander Zetts v. Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc., workers’ compensation.

Raymond T. Mele v. Coates Car Care Inc., workers’ compensation.

Brandon B. Murphy v. Sarah Morrison, administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

State v. 3 C Custom LLC, money.

State v. A K T Enterprises LLC, money.

State v. Adgate Garden Center Inc., money.(2)

State v. Advanced Computer and Data Comm. Inc., money.

State v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

State v. Darrell E. Baskin, money.

State v. Dreamation Designs by Brittany, money

State v. Fansler Pride Farm LLC, money.

State v. Robert H. Gorman, money.(4)

State v. James W. Gavin, money.(5)

State v. Gehrings Industrial Service Inc., money.

State v. Girard Baseball Assoc., money

State v. Robert T. Hollobaugh, money.

State v. Harmony Hill LLC, money.

State v. Healing Journey Massage Therapy LLC, money.

State v. Nicole M. Hodges, money.

State v. Anthony J. Pallante, money.

State v. Warren Petro Inc., money.

State v. Robert Rogel et al, money.

State v. Russ Spragues Cleaning Solutions, money.(3)

State v. Danielle Stevens, money.

State v. Tahiti Tanning LLC, money.

State v. Gala Salon LLC, money.

State v. Lime Tree Sandwich Gallery LLC, money.

State v. Uncle Sils Nightclub LLC, money.

State v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

State v. Shirley T. Wajda, money.(2)

State v. Jessica L. Wargo, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Nickolas Ingledue, money.