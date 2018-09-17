Trumbull coroner confirms ID of woman found dead Friday
WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has confirmed that the the body found in an abandoned lot along Oak Street Southwest at Nevada Avenue Friday night is that of Savanna K. Erjavec, 23, of Euclid and Taylor Avenue in Girard.
A Warren police report says a person found her body at 8:47 p.m. Friday. The report said her body had a "major injury," but the type of injury was not specified. Ambulance personnel confirmed she was deceased.
Three males from the scene were taken to the police station to be interviewed, police said.
The coroner's office said an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death will be conducted at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, probably today.
Her father, Tim Erjavec of Euclid, called the Warren police station at 11:33 a.m. Friday to report his daughter missing. She was entered into a database of missing persons.
Tim Erjavec said his daughter ran from a Youngstown man's vehicle at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Hamilton Street Southwest and had not been heard from since.
Her body was found about two blocks away from that location. She had been staying for a short time at a home on Jackson Street Southwest, he said.
