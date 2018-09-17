Shark attack victim was outdoorsman
Associated Press
WELLFLEET, Mass.
A 26-year-old man who was killed in a shark attack off a Cape Cod beach had been a part-time engineering student who was engaged to be married and loved surfing and other outdoor activities, according to friends and school officials.
Arthur Medici, of Revere, Mass., was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and later died at a hospital. He was the state’s first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years and the second attack victim this summer on Cape Cod.
The beach remained closed to swimming Sunday. A shark was spotted several miles south of Wellfleet on Sunday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
