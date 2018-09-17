Ryan announces $536K airport grant

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport received $536,490 Federal Aviation Administration grant.

The grant money will be used to reconstruct the existing taxiway pavement, apron pavement and runway approach path indicators and install 9 replacement airfield guidance sign fixtures.

“This much-needed funding will help repair key portions at YNG and ensure that operations continue to run efficiently and safely for everyone who works and travels through the airport,” U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said.

John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said it will benefit general air traffic and assist military flights out of the Youngstown Air-Reserve Station.