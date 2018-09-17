Ryan announces $536K airport grant
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport received $536,490 Federal Aviation Administration grant.
The grant money will be used to reconstruct the existing taxiway pavement, apron pavement and runway approach path indicators and install 9 replacement airfield guidance sign fixtures.
“This much-needed funding will help repair key portions at YNG and ensure that operations continue to run efficiently and safely for everyone who works and travels through the airport,” U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said.
John Moliterno, executive director of the Western Reserve Port Authority, said it will benefit general air traffic and assist military flights out of the Youngstown Air-Reserve Station.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 9, 2017 12:01 a.m.
76 years later, YW Regional faces new challenges
- September 21, 2016 10:32 a.m.
UPDATE | Allegiant to move flights from Akron to Cleveland
- June 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Allegiant Air offers perks for military members and veterans
- September 21, 2016 10:24 a.m.
Pavement work will close Lanterman’s Mill Thursday
- May 23, 2018 2:41 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan announces millions in grants to area housing authorities
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.