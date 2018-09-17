Officials probe fires

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Fire Department personnel are investigating the causes of two fires on Youngstown’s West Side about 1 a.m. Sunday and trying to determine of the blazes are related.

Officials said there were no injuries, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

One fire involved a vacant house on Salt Springs Road that burned to the ground; the other was a garage on Manhattan Avenue.

Councilwoman event

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to sit down and share what is going on in the neighborhood during a “Coffee & Conversation” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St.

Law Director Jeff Limbian will attend to discuss topics including code-enforcement concerns and land contracts.

There will be complimentary refreshments available.

History program

KINSMAN

Kinsman Historical Society’s monthly program, “Native Americans of Northeast Ohio,” is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St. Enter through the back door. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 330-876-3178 during the day.

Scrap-tire collection

LIBERTY

A scrap-tire collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road. No materials from commercial businesses will be accepted.

A maximum of eight tires per resident. Only tires off the rims will be accepted.

Baby Bargain Boutique at park

BOARDMAN

Boardman Park, 375 Boardman Poland Road, will host Baby Bargain Boutique from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Master’s Pavilion area and a Howl-O-Ween Canine Carnival from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Lariccia Bocce Court.

The boutique will feature more than 100 mothers selling baby/children items. Admission is free with a nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food bank.

The family-friendly canine carnival will feature a doggy costume contest, 4-H demonstrations, food concessions, vendors and nonprofit rescue organizations.

For information, call 330-726-8107.