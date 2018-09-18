New water tower in Canfield improves service, could cut rates

CANFIELD

County, township and Aqua Ohio officials on Monday marked the opening of a new 500,000-gallon water tower along Raccoon Road near the U.S. Route 224 and state Route 11 interchange in Canfield Township.

The tower increases water service availability and reliability in that area.

The near-$2 million project was financed through an $800,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission and a 20-year bond. Aqua Ohio will operate and maintain the 164-foot, 40-foot deep county-owned tower and its land parcel and pay down the tower bond. Once paid, the tower will be titled to Aqua Ohio.

Officials expect the bond interest rate at somewhere between 3.75 percent and 4.25 percent, though a management agreement has not been finalized. The new in-service tower could also push the rate down.

There will be no rate increase for Aqua customers, as the tower project was included in the provider’s capital improvement rate schedule, said Jennifer Johnson, Aqua Ohio area manager.

