New Canfield water tower begins operation

CANFIELD — County and Aqua Ohio officials today put into use a new 500,000-gallon water tower near the interchange of U.S. Route 224 and State Route 11 in Canfield Township, intended to increase water service and availability in that area.

The near-$2 million project was financed through an $800,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission and a 20-year bond which will be paid by Aqua Ohio, Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said.

Planning for the tower began in 2011, about a month after a nearby business was claimed by a fire that responders found difficult to control with the water volume available in the area at the time, Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Donald Hutchison said.

Construction on the tower began last year.