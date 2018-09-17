BREAKING: Browns send Gordon to Pats

New Canfield water tower begins operation


September 17, 2018 at 10:54a.m.

CANFIELD — County and Aqua Ohio officials today put into use a new 500,000-gallon water tower near the interchange of U.S. Route 224 and State Route 11 in Canfield Township, intended to increase water service and availability in that area.

The near-$2 million project was financed through an $800,000 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission and a 20-year bond which will be paid by Aqua Ohio, Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said.

Planning for the tower began in 2011, about a month after a nearby business was claimed by a fire that responders found difficult to control with the water volume available in the area at the time, Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Donald Hutchison said.

Construction on the tower began last year.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000