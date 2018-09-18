Man charged with shooting at cops requesting suppression of statements
YOUNGSTOWN
A man charged with shooting at two city police officers earlier this year, and who was wounded when they returned fire, is asking a court to suppress his statements to investigators.
Gerald Wainwright, 25, had a hearing Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeney. He faces charges of felonious assault on a police officer for shooting at two city police officers Jan. 27 who sought to question him because he was walking in the street in the middle of the street, wearing a mask and carrying a bag.
Wainwright’s attorney, Michael Kivlighan, is asking Judge Sweeney to suppress statements his client made to detectives after he was already indicted for the crime, saying he did not knowingly waive his rights when he was questioned.
