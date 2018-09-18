Liberty trustee meeting packed to hear complaint against interim police chief
LIBERTY — It's a packed house at the administration building, where family members of Loraine Lynn, including sister Diane Pullin and daughter Samantha Lynn, gave emotional testaments to their experience with Toby Meloro investigating Loraine Lynn's death.
Reports show Meloro, the township's interim police chief, closed the investigation the same day, and didn't conduct any interviews or process DNA.
Family members told Meloro to resign and recounted that they begged him to continue the investigation.
Detective Sgt. Ray Buhala is now investigating the case with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
