Liberty trustee meeting packed to hear complaint against interim police chief


September 17, 2018 at 7:17p.m.

LIBERTY — It's a packed house at the administration building, where family members of Loraine Lynn, including sister Diane Pullin and daughter Samantha Lynn, gave emotional testaments to their experience with Toby Meloro investigating Loraine Lynn's death.

Reports show Meloro, the township's interim police chief, closed the investigation the same day, and didn't conduct any interviews or process DNA.

Family members told Meloro to resign and recounted that they begged him to continue the investigation.

Detective Sgt. Ray Buhala is now investigating the case with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000