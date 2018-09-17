‘Jersey Boys’ is coming to Powers

YOUNGSTOWN — “Jersey Boys,” the smash Broadway musical that tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will come to Powers Auditorium April 22 and 23, at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Tickets begin at $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264 and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office, 260 W. Federal St., downtown.

“Jersey Boys” racked up a slew of awards for its original Broadway run, including the Tony for Best Musical (2006) and the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album (2006).

For a preview video, go to JerseyBoysTour.com/watch.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons were just four guys from New Jersey until they became an international sensation with hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

The show opened on Broadway in 2005 and ran for 11 years. The national tour was launched in 2006 and is still running.