Three others involved in the altercation are being questioned by police.

Staff report

CORTLAND

One man was stabbed and seriously injured during an altercation about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Dairy Queen parking lot at 160 S. High St. in downtown Cortland.

Police said the victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. His condition was unknown as of 11 p.m., although an officer was able to talk to him for a short time, said Cortland Police Chief David Morris.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center log, multiple callers reported the stabbing involving two men and two women.

Cortland police called its midnight shift out early to assist in the investigation and have detained and are interviewing three people of interest, two of whom fled the scene.

Morris said the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force assisted in the investigation.

The police chief said the argument may not have originated in the Dairy Queen parking lot, although that is where it ended. Morris also said the people involved “absolutely know each other.”

This was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the community, Morris said. “It did not originate in the store or occur in the store, which is housed with other businesses in a plaza,” he said.

Morris said no one had been arrested or charged as of Sunday night.