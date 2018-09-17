Browns send Gordon to Pats

The Cleveland Browns traded troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick on Monday.

Gordon played in 11 games since 2014 due to violations of the NFL substance abuse policy.

The former Pro Bowl receiver missed training camp to receive treatment and the Browns were cautiously optimistic he would help them this season.

Gordon played in Cleveland’s season opener, but reported to the team on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

He didn't play in the Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

