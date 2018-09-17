BREAKING: Browns send Gordon to Pats

Browns send Gordon to Pats


By Vindy Staff | September 17, 2018 at 4:44p.m.

The Cleveland Browns traded troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick on Monday.

Gordon played in 11 games since 2014 due to violations of the NFL substance abuse policy.

The former Pro Bowl receiver missed training camp to receive treatment and the Browns were cautiously optimistic he would help them this season.

Gordon played in Cleveland’s season opener, but reported to the team on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

He didn't play in the Sunday's 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Pick up The Vindicator or go to vindy.com tomorrow for a complete story.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000