Boys robbed at church

BOARDMAN

A woman reported early Sunday morning that her son and his friend had been robbed at gunpoint, according to police reports.

The boys were trying to sell a vape cartridge at Calvary Baptist Church.

The victims told police that the three male suspects were wearing masks. They emerged from the woods and held guns to the victims’ heads and stole an iPhone 8, a pair of headphones, a leather wallet with $23 inside and a pair of sunglasses.

Police were able to locate the stolen items at the church and entered them into evidence.

The victims described one of the suspects as a white male with blond hair and a beard, about 20-25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and skinny.