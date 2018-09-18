911 call offers details surrounding woman's body found in Warren

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the body found Friday night in an abandoned lot along Oak Street Southwest at Nevada Avenue is that of Savanna K. Erjavec, 23, who listed a Taylor Avenue address in Girard and one in Euclid.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy today in an effort to determine how she died.

On a Trumbull County 911 recording, a Liberty Township man can be heard telling an operator “My friend went missing a couple days ago,” so he and others “were out looking for her in the woods. We found her. I think she’s dead.”

He continued, “We just wanted to search because she’s from [the Cleveland area] and she just ran out of the car the other day and we couldn’t find her. And I just wanted to find her to ease my mind, and it’s not easing my mind now,” he said.

Police said three males from the scene were taken to the police station and interviewed.

