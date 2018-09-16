Warriors Inc. has registration for its fall programs

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Warriors Inc., 2733 Market St., is registering students for its fall programs and accepting volunteers. The orientation kick-off breakfast will take place at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 6.

Youth Leadership will take place Monday through Thursday. Young people between age 12 and 19 will develop leadership skills from a Christian perspective.

Totally You Girl, which will take place from October through December, is an enrichment program that focuses on educating and empowering young women between age 9 and 19. Participants will focus on maintaining a positive self-image and ways to improve self-esteem and confidence.

Warriors of Manhood is an enrichment program that focuses on educating and empowering young men between age 9 and 19. This program emphasizes the importance of being a man of integrity and character in the community.

Students must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required. Visit in person or call Wendy Robinson at 330-783-5440 for information or to complete an application.