Two found shot to death in front seat of car


September 16, 2018 at 1:22p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police say a man and a woman with gunshot wounds have been found dead in a car in Cleveland.

Cleveland police say the bodies were found in the car Sunday morning in a parking lot on the city’s west side.

Police say the homicide unit responded around 7 a.m. to a report of two people dead in a car. Officers found the car with its engine running. One body was in the driver’s seat and the other was in the passenger’s seat.

A police statement Sunday said the car was listed as stolen out of Hinckley in northeast Ohio.

Police say neither the man nor the woman was immediately identified and no arrests had been made.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$338990


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000