Two found shot to death in front seat of car
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
Police say a man and a woman with gunshot wounds have been found dead in a car in Cleveland.
Cleveland police say the bodies were found in the car Sunday morning in a parking lot on the city’s west side.
Police say the homicide unit responded around 7 a.m. to a report of two people dead in a car. Officers found the car with its engine running. One body was in the driver’s seat and the other was in the passenger’s seat.
A police statement Sunday said the car was listed as stolen out of Hinckley in northeast Ohio.
Police say neither the man nor the woman was immediately identified and no arrests had been made.
