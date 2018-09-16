METRO DIGEST || Sunset at the Farm

Sunset at the Farm

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks will present Sunset at the Farm at the MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Participants will watch the sunset and enjoy the late summer atmosphere.

The event will feature folk music, roasting marshmallows over a campfire, exploration of the animal barns and a corn maze.

Cider and homemade apple butter demonstrations with a free sample will be available.

Pony rides, face painting and refreshments will be offered for a small fee. This event is free and open to the public.

For information, call Ford Nature Center at 330-740-7107 or visit millcreekmetroparks.org.

Protecting elderly

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Adult Protective Services and collaborating agencies met recently to discuss services for members of the elderly population who are victims of abuse, neglect and exploitation, according to a protective-services news release.

Topics included timely reporting of incidents, prompt interdisciplinary investigations and coordination efforts and identification procedures needed to ensure clients’ safety.

Participants included the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, all law-enforcement officers handling adult protective-services cases, the county prosecuting attorney, county coroner and others.

The purpose of the collaboration is to improve victims’ quality of life and hold offenders accountable through prosecution. The group will meet monthly.

Gardening class

Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence Country will host a basic training class in the fall.

Master gardener volunteers support Penn State Extension’s educational programs.

The class will include these topics: botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants, vegetables, lawn care, pruning, woody ornamentals, herbaceous plants, native plants, weeds and invasives.

After completing their training, master gardeners help Penn State Extension better serve the home gardening public by answering questions, speaking to groups, writing articles, working with youths and much more.

Applications for the 2018-19 class will be accepted until Oct. 1.

For information on the class location, contact the extension office at 724-654-8370 and visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence.

