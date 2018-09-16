METRO DIGEST || Motorcyclist seriously injured

Motorcyclist injured

WARREN

A 26-year-old Warren motorcyclist sustained serious head injuries in a crash early Saturday at the intersection of North Park Avenue and Douglas Avenue and was taken to a hospital, the Trumbull County 911 Center reported. Officers said the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on North Park and was passing another vehicle that was turning onto Douglas Avenue just after midnight. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The names of those involved were not released. Park Avenue was closed while officers investigated.

Body in woods

WARREN

The body of a 23-year-old woman from the Euclid or Willowick area reported missing several days ago by a family member was found about 8:45 p.m. Friday in a vacant lot in the area of Oak Street and Nevada Avenue SW, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center.

Neither the woman’s identity nor cause of death was immediately released by Warren police, who are investigating her death.

Body on roadside

CALCUTTA

A passer-by flagged down a St. Clair police officer at 2:53 a.m. Friday to report seeing the body of a male lying off the side of East Liverpool Road. The Columbiana County Coroner’s office conducted some tests but did not immediately issue a cause of death. The deceased man, whose name was not released, had not been reported missing, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Agenda Monday

Beaver Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting to discuss grants, administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.

Coitsville Township trustees, 6 p.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Craig Beach Village Public Works Committee, 7 p.m., municipal building 2538 Grandview Road.

Hubbard School board, 5:30 p.m. work session, followed by regular session at 7, board room, 108 Orchard Ave.

Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., caucus; 7 p.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center school board, 4:30 p.m., board conference room.

Mahoning County District Board of Health Finance Committee, 8 a.m., MCDBH, 50 Westchester Drive Youngstown.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board Ways and Means Committee, 5 p.m., CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom board of directors, 1 p.m., regular meeting, Unlimited Classroom, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St. (next to Sears), Boardman.

Mercer County Housing Authority, 11 a.m., 80 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, Pa.

Poland school board, 6 p.m., work session, McKinley Connector, 7 Elm St.

Salem City school board Building & Grounds Committee, 5:15 p.m., regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., high-school library.

Sebring school board, 6 p.m., McKinley Jr/Sr. High School library.

Springfield school board, 6 p.m., Intermediate School Room 10, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 4 p.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 6:15 p.m., special meeting, Poland Village Town Hall, 308 S. Main St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.