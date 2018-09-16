MILESTONES

PH.D.

Morris earns degree

Daniel Morris has completed his Ph.D. in monocular chemistry research, graduating summa cum laude from the University of Akron.

He is a 2009 graduate of Boardman High School. Morris has had several articles published.

He is a postgraduate researcher in the department of The National Institute for Heath in Washington, D.C.

He is the son of Leonard and Darlene Morris of Boardman and grandson of Carmela Lemme and the late Edward Lemme and Francis and Carmel Morris.

