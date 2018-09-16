BUSINESS DIGEST || Dominion rate

Dominion rate

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy Ohio announced its September standard choice offer rate is nearly unchanged from a year ago.

Under its latest Public Utilities Commission of Ohio filing, Dominion Energy Ohio’s standard choice offer (SCO) and standard service offer (SSO) rates will be $2.965 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), which is $0.01 per Mcf higher than the September 2017 rates.

The September rates are up $0.073 from the August rates.

According to the company’s filing, the average SCO/SSO residential customer’s bill for September would be $37.65, up $0.57 from September 2017.

Grand opening

WARREN

Join the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center on Oct. 18 to celebrate the grand opening of a shared resource lab in the city.

Attendees will learn about the new resources that will be available in the labs, tour the space, meet the TBEIC staff and network with national clean tech program representatives, entrepreneurs, investors, local corporations and government representatives.

RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-opening-gala-tech-belt-labs-tickets-48250131442.

The cost is $50 per person. The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

Program completion

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Business Incubator announced four students recently completed the YBI and Burton D. Morgan Foundation commercialization internship program.

The foundation awarded YBI a grant in June 2017 for the development of a commercialization program for additive manufacturing technologies.

The students – Susana Luciano, Cameron Holmes, Jiongcheng Lou from Case Western Reserve University and Edward Cudjoe from Youngstown State University – were part of the team.

Future student teams will form as the program continues through mid-2019.

Contact Ashley Martof at amartof@ybi.org if your organization has an additive manufacturing asset or intellectual property you are interested in commercializing. The services are free.

Job fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Legacy Measurement Solutions will host a job fair at the DoubleTree hotel, 44 E. Federal St., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26-27.

The Brookfield company has numerous open positions, including welders, assembly, material handler, quality control manager, painter, spool fitter and others. On-site interviews will be conducted.

Sheely’s donation

NORTH LIMA

Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance announced its customers and employees recently raised nearly $850 for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, which will be matched by Sheely’s. The company also will donate 153 pounds of food.

“We would like to thank everyone again for supporting our event and this wonderful organization,” said Sheely’s General Manager Jeff Curry.

“Sheely’s has been a longtime supporter of the food bank, helping to feed our friends and neighbors in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties,” said Becky Miller, Second Harvest resource development manager. “This donation will enable the food bank to provide over 9,800 meals to those that need it most in our community.”