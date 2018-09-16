COLUMBIANA |MAHONING COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Progressive Specialty Insurance v. Jason Davis, personal injury.

Inland Tarp and Liner LLC v. Jasar Recycling Inc., money.

Kathy Merino v. Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center et al, wrongful death.

Citibank v. Jeffrey McLaughlin, money.

Alexis Fish v. Noah Allison, personal injury.

Robert Jolly v. Grange Mutual Casualty Co. et al, personal injury.

docket

Youngstown State University v. Amanda Stout, judgment for plaintiff.

Kent State University v. Beth Jarrett, judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Juliana Hull, judgment for plaintiff.

dissolutions asked

Jeffrey Overholt, 25964 Buffalo Road, East Rochester, and Kelly Overholt, 12516 state Route 7, Lisbon.

Lisa Toner, 341 Alice St., East Palestine, and James Renner, 203 S. Market St., East Palestine.

Angela Stratton, 10202 Elkton Road, Lisbon, and James Stratton, 9319 Union Ridge Road, Rogers.

dissolutions granted

Scott Gerhardt and Pamela Gerhardt.

Michelle Whetstone and Adam Whetstone.

Caroline Hudson and Nicholas Hudson.

Kelley Farino and Rick Pine.

divorces asked

Amanda Winston,1755 Clark Ave., Wellsville, v. Daniel Winston, of same.

Christy Baker, 44639 Metz Road, Columbiana, v. Richard Baker, of 14421 Siegler Road, Lisbon.

divorces granted

Christa Graves v. Jonathan Graves.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Citizens Bank NA v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. v.Susan Erwin et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Reuben C. Benton et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Timothy J. Youngblood et al, foreclosure.

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA v. Samuel R. Wilson et al foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Estate of Lorine Lowe et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. Gerald L. Dickson et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Barbara L. Travis et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. William C. Armistead et al, foreclosure.

Fifth Third Mortgage Co. v. James R. Eberle et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Fred Wild III et al, foreclosure.

Ally Financial Inc. v. Karl J. Mazur, default.

Emily J. Huffman v. Ryan M. Tolone, dismissed.

Niles Manufacturing & Finishing Inc. v. General Fabrications Corp., dismissed.

Lisa D. Moore v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, dismissed.

Stephanie Lockovich v. Warren Ohio Hospital Co. et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Debra J. Bell et al, dism issed.

Gary E. Morton v. Katherine Klosz, dismissed.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. George E. Nemitz Jr. et al, dismissed.

Exousia Rehabilitative Services LLC v. Hope Academy For Autism, dismissed.

Synchrony Bank v. Zachary Ewing, dismissed.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Thapa Foods LLC et al, dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Kevin McGivney, dismissed.

Maureen Lalama v. Rachel N. Shipp et al, dismissed.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Tamara J. Winans et al, dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. William B. Sobe Jr. et al, dismissed.

Kristy L. Blodgett v. Jeremy S. Ghering, dismissed.

State v. Marques J. Shannon, dismissed.

State v. Devon DeGenero, dismissed.

State v. Tyler Gates, sentenced.

John Provitt v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

William J. Stouffer v. Sarah D. Morrison et al, settled.

James Roberts v. Edward A. Thomas, settled.

Midland Funding LLC v. Thomas Doherty, dismissed.

Divorces granted

Darlene Chamberlain v. James K. Chamberlain.

Rachel Cline v. Mark Cline.

Amanda Koppel v. Kevin Koppel.

Michael Atwood v. Terri Atwood.

Estonia Hunt v. Ronald Hunt Jr.

Dissolutions granted

Noelle Kauffman and Chris Kauffman.

Domestic cases dismissed

Craig R. Davis v. Melissa R. Davis.

Jessica Jones v. Timothy M. Williams.