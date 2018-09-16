CORRECTION


September 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

CORRECTION

James Bates, former Sebring water superintendent, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of failing to notify Sebring water customers of high lead levels in 2015 water testing. One reference on Page A4 in a story in Saturday’s Vindicator incorrectly stated his plea.

