CORRECTION
James Bates, former Sebring water superintendent, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of failing to notify Sebring water customers of high lead levels in 2015 water testing. One reference on Page A4 in a story in Saturday’s Vindicator incorrectly stated his plea.
Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.
