Calif. professor IDs herself as source of Kavanaugh allegations
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers has come forward to The Washington Post.
California professor Christine Blasey Ford tells the newspaper that Kavanaugh and a friend corralled her in a bedroom during a gathering at a house in Maryland in the early 1980s. She says that both boys were “stumbling drunk” and that the friend watched as Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and clumsily tried to pull off her clothes.
She says she tried to scream and Kavanaugh covered her mouth with his hand.
Ford says she escaped when Kavanaugh’s friend jumped on top of them and they tumbled.
The now-53-year-old Kavanaugh denies the allegation.
Ford says she didn’t reveal what happened until 2012 during couples therapy with her husband.
