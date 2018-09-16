Blood Drives


September 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives

MONDAY

Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church St., 1:30 to 7 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, 1:30 to 7 :30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St., 1 to 7 p.m.

Wildare United Methodist Church, 7211 North Park Ave., Cortland, noon to 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St., 1 to 6 p.m.

Western Reserve High School, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, 1 to 6 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main St., New Middletown, noon to 6 p.m.

