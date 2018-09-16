Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Alison Rivera and Jeffrey Mayhew, Struthers, boy, Sept. 14.
Carmela Kiraly and Quentin Reuter, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 14.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Elizabeth and Evan Hideg, Girard, boy, Sept. 14.
Stephanie Pleacher and Randy Dikun Jr., Warren, girl, Sept. 14.
Chelsea and James Harper, Warren, girl, Sept. 12.
Cassandra and Jeffrey Herbster, Newton Falls, girl, Sept. 14.
Kelly and Andrew Moody, Cortland, boy, Sept. 13.
Rachael and James Rasey Jr., Southington, boy, Sept. 13.
Diane and Raymond Riola, Cortland, boy, Sept. 14.
