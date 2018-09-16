Births


September 16, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Alison Rivera and Jeffrey Mayhew, Struthers, boy, Sept. 14.

Carmela Kiraly and Quentin Reuter, Youngstown, girl, Sept. 14.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Elizabeth and Evan Hideg, Girard, boy, Sept. 14.

Stephanie Pleacher and Randy Dikun Jr., Warren, girl, Sept. 14.

Chelsea and James Harper, Warren, girl, Sept. 12.

Cassandra and Jeffrey Herbster, Newton Falls, girl, Sept. 14.

Kelly and Andrew Moody, Cortland, boy, Sept. 13.

Rachael and James Rasey Jr., Southington, boy, Sept. 13.

Diane and Raymond Riola, Cortland, boy, Sept. 14.

