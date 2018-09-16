Agenda Monday
Beaver Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting to discuss grants, administration building, 11999 South Ave., North Lima.
Coitsville Township trustees, 6 p.m., townhall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Craig Beach Village Public Works Committee, 7 p.m., municipal building 2538 Grandview Road.
Hubbard School board, 5:30 p.m. work session, followed by regular session at 7, board room, 108 Orchard Ave.
Liberty Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., caucus; 7 p.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus, immediately followed by regular meeting, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Mahoning County Career & Technical Center school board, 4:30 p.m., board conference room.
Mahoning County District Board of Health Finance Committee, 8 a.m., MCDBH, 50 Westchester Drive Youngstown.
Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board Ways and Means Committee, 5 p.m., CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom board of directors, 1 p.m., regular meeting, Unlimited Classroom, Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St. (next to Sears), Boardman.
Mercer County Housing Authority, 11 a.m., 80 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, Pa.
Poland school board, 6 p.m., work session, McKinley Connector, 7 Elm St.
Salem City School board Building & Grounds Committee, 5:15 p.m., regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., high school library.
Sebring school board, 6 p.m., McKinley Jr/Sr High School library.
Springfield school board, 6 p.m., Intermediate School Room 10, 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.
Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 4 p.m., governing board, conference room A, TCESC, 6000 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles.
Western Reserve Joint Fire District, 6:15 p.m., special meeting, Poland Village Town Hall, 308 S. Main St.
